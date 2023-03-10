Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 620

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 800 ($9.62) to GBX 620 ($7.46) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 830 ($9.98) to GBX 790 ($9.50) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 920 ($11.06) to GBX 800 ($9.62) in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Fresnillo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.62) to GBX 1,100 ($13.23) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.02) to GBX 700 ($8.42) in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $808.57.

Fresnillo Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienaga, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julian. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

