FY2023 Earnings Forecast for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for WestRock in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.20. The consensus estimate for WestRock’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WestRock’s FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.
WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. WestRock’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.
WestRock Stock Down 2.4 %
WRK opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. WestRock has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Institutional Trading of WestRock
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $194,739,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in WestRock by 49.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,765 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 12.7% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,946,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,251,000 after buying an additional 1,117,520 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in WestRock by 71.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after buying an additional 1,005,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 122.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,484,000 after buying an additional 973,523 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
WestRock Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.
About WestRock
WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.
