FY2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reduced by Analyst (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a report released on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the company will earn $7.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.97. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $9.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNQ. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$91.00.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$79.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$76.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$58.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$88.18.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$71.53 per share, with a total value of C$43,776.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,537,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$109,992,396.30. In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$71.53 per share, with a total value of C$43,776.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,537,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$109,992,396.30. Also, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total transaction of C$71,824.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,027,655.01. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,030 shares of company stock valued at $24,384,813. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

