FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Tilly’s, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Tilly’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Tilly’s Stock Down 3.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

NYSE:TLYS opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.77. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Tilly’s by 366.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tilly’s by 125.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 159.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

(Get Rating)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.