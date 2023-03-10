Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 1,811.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 796,891 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.33% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $37,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 90,739 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.83%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Further Reading

