Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Medical REIT’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.
Global Medical REIT Trading Down 2.3 %
NYSE:GMRE opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $632.36 million, a PE ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $16.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global Medical REIT
Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.