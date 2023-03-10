Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Medical REIT’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:GMRE opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $632.36 million, a PE ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $16.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global Medical REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 43,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.