Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) and M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Financial Survey

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) and M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Globalstar and M3-Brigade Acquisition II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalstar -173.90% -91.50% -30.61% M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A -138.07% 8.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Globalstar and M3-Brigade Acquisition II’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globalstar $148.50 million 14.02 -$256.92 million ($0.13) -8.85 M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A -$1.99 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

M3-Brigade Acquisition II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Globalstar.

Globalstar has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Globalstar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares are held by institutional investors. 62.2% of Globalstar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Globalstar and M3-Brigade Acquisition II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globalstar 0 0 1 0 3.00 M3-Brigade Acquisition II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Globalstar presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 334.78%. Given Globalstar’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Globalstar is more favorable than M3-Brigade Acquisition II.

Summary

Globalstar beats M3-Brigade Acquisition II on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation. The company was founded in November 2003 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

