Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 3,749 Shares of Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACW) Stock

Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACW – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Newcourt Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ NCACW opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.48.

Get Newcourt Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newcourt Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Newcourt Acquisition by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 742,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 383,532 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition by 95.5% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 733,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 358,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition by 50.5% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 297,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $73,000.

About Newcourt Acquisition

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newcourt Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcourt Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.