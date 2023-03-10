Greggs (LON:GRG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Greggs Stock Up 0.6 %

Greggs stock opened at GBX 2,712 ($32.61) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,640.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,265.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of £2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,378.95, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Greggs Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share. This is a boost from Greggs’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,175.44%.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

