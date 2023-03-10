Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 36.7% during the third quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd now owns 1,845,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,424,000 after purchasing an additional 495,030 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,905 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,964,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,383,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HAL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Halliburton from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $35.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at $8,859,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,878 shares of company stock worth $1,763,947 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

