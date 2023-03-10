Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Insider Gerald Harvey Purchases 1,865,000 Shares

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN – Get Rating) insider Gerald Harvey bought 1,865,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.75 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,990,020.00 ($4,691,288.59).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.96.

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

