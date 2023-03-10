Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Major Shareholder Sells $17,878,118.40 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,551,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $17,878,118.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,744,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,099,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hayward Price Performance

NYSE:HAYW opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Hayward alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hayward by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in Hayward by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 302,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Hayward

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAYW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.