Head to Head Analysis: Spirit Airlines (SAVE) vs. Its Competitors

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Spirit Airlines to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -10.93% -10.51% -2.15% Spirit Airlines Competitors -6.47% -40.34% -1.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.7% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit Airlines Competitors 568 2014 3173 178 2.50

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 8.88%. Given Spirit Airlines’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spirit Airlines has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines’ peers have a beta of 2.11, meaning that their average share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $5.07 billion -$554.15 million -3.39 Spirit Airlines Competitors $11.15 billion -$605.66 million -10.50

Spirit Airlines’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Spirit Airlines peers beat Spirit Airlines on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

