Head-To-Head Comparison: Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) & Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR – Get Rating) and Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Amarillo Biosciences and Oncorus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarillo Biosciences -41,453.98% N/A -574.29% Oncorus N/A -72.31% -42.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amarillo Biosciences and Oncorus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarillo Biosciences $20,000.00 0.00 -$1.45 million N/A N/A Oncorus N/A N/A -$64.76 million ($2.96) -0.13

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Amarillo Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Oncorus.

63.7% of Oncorus shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of Amarillo Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Oncorus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Amarillo Biosciences has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncorus has a beta of 2.86, suggesting that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amarillo Biosciences and Oncorus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarillo Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Oncorus 0 3 0 0 2.00

Oncorus has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,281.58%.

About Amarillo Biosciences

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products in the United States and Asia. The company operates in three divisions: Pharmaceutical, Medical, and Consumer. The Pharmaceutical division offers low-dose non-injectable interferon (IFN) for the treatment of neoplastic, viral, and fibrotic diseases. The Medical division focuses on medical devices and developing technology to treat metabolism related diseases, such as Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. The Consumer division provides a range of nutraceutical and food supplement products that utilize a liposomal delivery system. It owns four issued patents related to the low-dose oral delivery of interferon; one patent is for a product promoting oral health; and three patents are associated with treatment of metabolic disorders. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Amarillo, Texas.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers. It is also developing ONCR-GBM, a preclinical stage oHSV program for treating brain cancer through intratumoral injection; and synthetic viral immunotherapies based on Coxsackievirus A21 and Seneca Valley Virus. The company has a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the safety and tolerability of ONCR-177 combined with Merck's cancer immunotherapy KEYTRUDA in its Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with solid tumors. Oncorus, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

