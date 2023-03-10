Head to Head Comparison: CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) versus Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) and CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and CB Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Pacific Financial $280.58 million 1.99 $73.93 million $2.69 7.69 CB Financial Services $57.54 million 2.12 $11.25 million $2.18 11.01

Central Pacific Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CB Financial Services. Central Pacific Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CB Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Pacific Financial 26.35% 16.13% 1.01% CB Financial Services 19.55% 9.67% 0.78%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and CB Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Central Pacific Financial and CB Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Pacific Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 CB Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

Central Pacific Financial currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.00%. Given Central Pacific Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Central Pacific Financial is more favorable than CB Financial Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of CB Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of CB Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Central Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. CB Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Central Pacific Financial pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CB Financial Services pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Central Pacific Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and CB Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Central Pacific Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Central Pacific Financial beats CB Financial Services on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Pacific Financial

(Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services. The Treasury segment is involved in managing the company’s investment securities portfolio and wholesale funding activities. The All-Others segment consists of electronic banking, data processing, and management of bank owned properties. The company was founded on February 1, 1982 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About CB Financial Services

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.