Head-To-Head Comparison: Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) and Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Far Peak Acquisition and Senmiao Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Far Peak Acquisition alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Far Peak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Far Peak Acquisition has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

74.9% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and Senmiao Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A $54.73 million N/A N/A Senmiao Technology $4.91 million 1.39 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Far Peak Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Senmiao Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and Senmiao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Peak Acquisition N/A -264.64% 11.79% Senmiao Technology 42.24% -18.71% -12.24%

About Far Peak Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Senmiao Technology

(Get Rating)

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It also provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers. It operates through the Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and the Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services segments. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.