Head to Head Comparison: Solid Power (SLDP) vs. Its Peers

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Solid Power to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Solid Power and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 5 2 0 2.29 Solid Power Competitors 68 458 981 50 2.65

Solid Power presently has a consensus target price of $5.30, suggesting a potential upside of 79.05%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 35.69%. Given Solid Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Solid Power is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power -81.05% -1.72% -1.58% Solid Power Competitors -85.83% -122.08% -19.30%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Solid Power and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Solid Power has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Power’s rivals have a beta of 0.60, meaning that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.0% of Solid Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solid Power and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $11.79 million -$9.56 million -59.19 Solid Power Competitors $683.52 million $12.62 million 4.80

Solid Power’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power. Solid Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Solid Power rivals beat Solid Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

