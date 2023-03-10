Head-To-Head Contrast: CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI) and Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL)

CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating) and Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CDTi Advanced Materials and Molekule Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDTi Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A Molekule Group -578.61% -48.08% -36.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CDTi Advanced Materials and Molekule Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDTi Advanced Materials $4.99 million 0.18 -$1.03 million N/A N/A Molekule Group $620,000.00 60.00 -$7.92 million ($0.28) -8.57

Risk and Volatility

CDTi Advanced Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Molekule Group.

CDTi Advanced Materials has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molekule Group has a beta of -6.71, suggesting that its share price is 771% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of Molekule Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of CDTi Advanced Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.8% of Molekule Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CDTi Advanced Materials and Molekule Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDTi Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Molekule Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CDTi Advanced Materials beats Molekule Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDTi Advanced Materials

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. engages in the development of advanced materials technology for the emission catalyst, industrial catalyst, and electrocatalyst markets. It caters to automakers, heavy duty truck manufacturers, catalyst manufacturers, distributors, integrators and retrofitters. Its products include exhaust control systems, fuel borne catalysts, and catalyst products. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Oxnard, CA.

About Molekule Group

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

