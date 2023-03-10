Head-To-Head Review: SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) and Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Cango has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarWinds has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cango and SolarWinds, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cango 0 0 0 0 N/A SolarWinds 1 2 0 0 1.67

Profitability

SolarWinds has a consensus target price of $10.90, suggesting a potential upside of 20.18%. Given SolarWinds’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SolarWinds is more favorable than Cango.

This table compares Cango and SolarWinds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cango -16.12% -6.49% -4.37% SolarWinds -129.20% 4.34% 1.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cango and SolarWinds’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cango $615.40 million 0.30 -$1.34 million ($0.45) -2.91 SolarWinds $719.37 million 2.04 -$929.41 million ($5.77) -1.57

Cango has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SolarWinds. Cango is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarWinds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.1% of Cango shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of SolarWinds shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of Cango shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of SolarWinds shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SolarWinds beats Cango on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cango

Cango, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. The firm’s services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation. The company was founded by Jia Yuan Lin and Xiao Jun Zhang in August 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

