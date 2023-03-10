Head-To-Head Survey: East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) versus Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) and Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares East Resources Acquisition and Invesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East Resources Acquisition N/A -14.23% 1.18% Invesco 15.22% 8.58% 3.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares East Resources Acquisition and Invesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A $15.84 million N/A N/A Invesco $6.05 billion 1.28 $920.70 million $1.49 11.43

Analyst Recommendations

Invesco has higher revenue and earnings than East Resources Acquisition.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for East Resources Acquisition and Invesco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East Resources Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Invesco 1 7 2 0 2.10

Invesco has a consensus price target of $18.10, indicating a potential upside of 6.28%. Given Invesco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Invesco is more favorable than East Resources Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Invesco shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of East Resources Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Invesco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Invesco beats East Resources Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East Resources Acquisition

(Get Rating)

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.