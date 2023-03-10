Head to Head Survey: Unisys (NYSE:UIS) versus IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA)

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unisys and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys $1.98 billion 0.15 -$106.00 million ($1.57) -2.79 IDEX Biometrics ASA $4.09 million 28.85 -$32.66 million ($2.09) -3.63

IDEX Biometrics ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unisys. IDEX Biometrics ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unisys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys -5.35% -102.61% 3.50% IDEX Biometrics ASA -819.01% -142.69% -120.97%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Unisys and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Unisys and IDEX Biometrics ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unisys 0 4 0 0 2.00 IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Unisys presently has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 181.58%. Given Unisys’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Unisys is more favorable than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.7% of Unisys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Unisys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Unisys has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEX Biometrics ASA has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Unisys beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. is an information technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. The firm offers digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions (C&I), and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS). The Digital Workplace Solutions segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences. The Cloud & Infrastructure segment provides solutions that drive modern IT service platforms, cloud applications development, intelligent services, and cybersecurity services. The Enterprise Computing Solutions segment provides solutions that harness secure, continuous high-intensity computing and enable digital services through software-defined operating environments. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

