Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) & SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Head to Head Comparison

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Hello Group has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarWinds has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hello Group and SolarWinds’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hello Group $2.29 billion 0.58 -$457.23 million ($2.58) -3.23 SolarWinds $719.37 million 2.04 -$929.41 million ($5.77) -1.57

Analyst Recommendations

Hello Group has higher revenue and earnings than SolarWinds. Hello Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarWinds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hello Group and SolarWinds, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hello Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 SolarWinds 1 2 0 0 1.67

Hello Group currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.89%. SolarWinds has a consensus price target of $10.90, suggesting a potential upside of 20.18%. Given Hello Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hello Group is more favorable than SolarWinds.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.2% of Hello Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of SolarWinds shares are held by institutional investors. 61.4% of Hello Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of SolarWinds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hello Group and SolarWinds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hello Group -25.35% -31.98% -19.60% SolarWinds -129.20% 4.34% 1.84%

Summary

Hello Group beats SolarWinds on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hello Group

Hello Group, Inc. operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

