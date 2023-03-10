Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

HWDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 660 ($7.94) to GBX 580 ($6.97) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 620 ($7.46) to GBX 870 ($10.46) in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 715 ($8.60) to GBX 800 ($9.62) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 762.50 ($9.17).

Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 696.40 ($8.37) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 684.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 602.94. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of GBX 472.20 ($5.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 832.20 ($10.01). The company has a market cap of £3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,113.75, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 15.90 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a yield of 2.22%. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,281.25%.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

