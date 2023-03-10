H&T Group’s (HAT) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of HAT opened at GBX 457 ($5.50) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 454.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 461.77. H&T Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 285 ($3.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 510 ($6.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £200.39 million, a PE ratio of 2,405.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 6.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,842.11%.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

