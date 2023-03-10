Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on HPP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 269.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.
