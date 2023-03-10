Inchcape’s (INCH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 1,131 ($13.60) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,085 ($13.05) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Inchcape Stock Down 2.5 %

INCH opened at GBX 888 ($10.68) on Tuesday. Inchcape has a fifty-two week low of GBX 640.10 ($7.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 941 ($11.32). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 907.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 820.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,380.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

