Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Buys 2,363,088 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,363,088 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,714,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,970,091,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Performance

Shares of BRK-A stock opened at $461,030.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $470,820.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450,525.85.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

