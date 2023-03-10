Insider Buying: Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Director Acquires $53,250.00 in Stock

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,446,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,340,269.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Franklin Street Properties Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of FSP stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $6.01.
Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 400.40%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
About Franklin Street Properties
Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.
