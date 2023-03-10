Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CMO Sells $3,614,400.00 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of ALNY opened at $185.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $242.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 0.49.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,321,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after acquiring an additional 126,373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,997,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,524,000 after buying an additional 202,916 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,144,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,925,000 after buying an additional 79,369 shares in the last quarter.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.
Further Reading
