Insider Selling: Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) SVP Sells 745 Shares of Stock

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $42,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,781.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.26. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $123.32.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENOV shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming raised its position in Enovis by 59,200.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enovis in the third quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enovis in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Enovis in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Enovis by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

