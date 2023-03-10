Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Sells $58,807.68 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $58,807.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $121.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Five9 by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Five9 by 1.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 2.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Five9

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

