Insider Selling: Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells $4,044,519.25 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 52,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $4,044,519.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,475,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,474,250.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 6,500 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $488,605.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 2,200 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $165,220.00.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $7,069,061.40.

Shutterstock Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $72.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.94. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $98.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities cut Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

