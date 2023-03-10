Insider Selling: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Chairman Sells 285,320 Shares of Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $35.41.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.14 million. Research analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,184,000 after acquiring an additional 65,351 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,471,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,409 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,074,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 23,997 shares during the period. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,929,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

