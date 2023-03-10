Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Chairman Sells 285,320 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $28.80 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $46.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. III Capital Management raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 118,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. 29.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

