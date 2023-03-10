Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Chairman Sells $8,926,931.20 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $28.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.73. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $46.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LSXMA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

