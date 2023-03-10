InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Downgraded by Barclays

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IHG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.14) to GBX 6,200 ($74.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($74.56) to GBX 6,000 ($72.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,520 ($66.38) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($66.74) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,750 ($69.14) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,750 ($69.14).

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 5,486 ($65.97) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3,295.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,498.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,962.86. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,174 ($50.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,796 ($69.70).

Insider Buying and Selling at InterContinental Hotels Group

About InterContinental Hotels Group

In other news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 21,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,521 ($66.39), for a total value of £1,164,599.74 ($1,400,432.59). 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

