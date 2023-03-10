InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James raised shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

IIPZF stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.