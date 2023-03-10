Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Intrusion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of INTZ opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Intrusion has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Intrusion by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

