Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives $46.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 5,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $223,775.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,829.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $177,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $223,775.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,829.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,208. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 722.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 479,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $844,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,026,000 after acquiring an additional 112,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.00. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.32.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.21 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

