Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 9,683 shares.The stock last traded at $3.57 and had previously closed at $3.65.
Itaú Corpbanca Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional Trading of Itaú Corpbanca
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCB. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 265,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 176,076 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile
Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB)
