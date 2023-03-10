Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Price Target Raised to GBX 160

Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 140 ($1.68) to GBX 160 ($1.92) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
ITH stock opened at GBX 182.06 ($2.19) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.82. Ithaca Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 156.34 ($1.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 254.90 ($3.07). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 181.06.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.77%. Ithaca Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 705.13%.
Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea and Moray Firth areas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved and probable reserves, and resources of 5.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.
