Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on DocuSign, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for DocuSign in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DocuSign’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DocuSign’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DOCU. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million.
In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,841,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,109.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after buying an additional 1,664,082 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,655,000 after buying an additional 1,286,400 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
