Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on DocuSign, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for DocuSign in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DocuSign’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DocuSign’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DOCU. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

DocuSign Price Performance

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 948.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.59.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,841,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,109.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after buying an additional 1,664,082 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,655,000 after buying an additional 1,286,400 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.