John C. Malone Sells 119,680 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Formula One Group Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.09. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $68.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONA. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Formula One Group

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

