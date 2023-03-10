JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Clarkson (LON:CKN) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 3,740 ($44.97) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 4,050 ($48.70).

Clarkson Stock Performance

Shares of CKN stock opened at GBX 3,330 ($40.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,152.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,967.92. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,681.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Clarkson has a one year low of GBX 2,440 ($29.34) and a one year high of GBX 3,945 ($47.44).

Get Clarkson alerts:

Clarkson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a GBX 64 ($0.77) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $29.00. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,696.97%.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.