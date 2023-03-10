JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Financial Contrast

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Pinnacle Financial Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0 6 10 0 2.63 Pinnacle Financial Partners 1 2 4 0 2.43

JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus price target of $148.72, indicating a potential upside of 14.10%. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus price target of $85.57, indicating a potential upside of 37.57%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.9% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 24.34% 14.68% 0.99% Pinnacle Financial Partners 31.33% 10.90% 1.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. $128.64 billion 2.98 $37.68 billion $12.08 10.79 Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.79 billion 2.66 $560.74 million $7.18 8.66

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Financial Partners. Pinnacle Financial Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JPMorgan Chase & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Pinnacle Financial Partners on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB), Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset and Wealth Management (AWM). The CIB segment offers a suite of investment banking, market-making, prime brokerage, and treasury and securities products and services to a global client base of corporations, investors, financial institutions, governments, and municipal entities. The CCB segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking. The CB segment provides comprehensive financial solutions, including lending, wholesale payments, investment banking and asset management products for middle market banki

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G. Atkinson, Reese L. Smith III, and Robert A. McCabe, Jr. on February 28, 2000, and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

