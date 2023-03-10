Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stake Boosted by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,126 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 455.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other news, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $772,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,321.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $191,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,235 shares in the company, valued at $23,745,028.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $772,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,321.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,822. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JNPR opened at $31.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

