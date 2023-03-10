Keenan Capital LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Keenan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,059 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Keenan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Keenan Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,734.3% during the third quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. now owns 140,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 132,380 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,022.8% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,812,000. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,922.2% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 26,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,905.4% during the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 9,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 2.1 %

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $92.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

