Keros Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($1.15) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.15) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.68) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.57) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.03.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Down 10.1 %

KROS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.30. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $68.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

