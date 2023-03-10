Leo Lithium (OTCMKTS:LLLAF) Now Covered by Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Leo Lithium (OTCMKTS:LLLAF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Leo Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LLLAF opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Leo Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

Get Leo Lithium alerts:

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.