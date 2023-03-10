Lido Advisors LLC Trims Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 86.7% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocuSign Stock Down 1.9 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

DOCU stock opened at $64.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -97.59, a P/E/G ratio of 948.08 and a beta of 1.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading

